C 26.03.2020.
  • Pasaulslaveni cilvēki dalās ar kadriem no savas pašizolācijas

Pasaulslaveni cilvēki dalās ar kadriem no savas pašizolācijas

FOTO: Ekrānuzņēmumi no "Instagram"

Tā kā ne tikai Latvijā, bet arī lielā daļā pasaules jāievēro pašizolācija, arī pasaulslaveniem cilvēkiem jāpaliek mājās. Kā redzams, slavenības aizrāvušās ar "Tik Tok", ilgu vannošanos, koncertiem mājās, puzlēm, skaistuma procedūrām un pat grādīgajiem dzērieniem. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🌷🌷🌷🌷

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Anyone else at this moment?

A post shared by @ amyschumer on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Listen to Pluto. Pluto knows what's up.

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

@gordonramsayofficial

Not sure this is a recipe I can get behind @tillyramsay.....##happyathome ##lifeathome ##fyp ##recipes

♬ Cheryl - Yung Gravy
@terrycrews

I T S C O R O N A T I M E. ##iwillsurvive ##washyourhands ##xyzbca ##xyzcba ##xyzbca @beepboop123456789 ##safehands

♬ I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#IStayHomeFor my son, my family, my neighbors and YOU. We’re all being called on in different ways during this difficult time, and I also stay home for those who can’t. For those who will continue to care for us around the clock: our doctors, nurses, grocery clerks, overnight stockers, waste removal teams, doctors and scientists. I am feeling immense gratitude and appreciation for all of you and believe that we all need to do what we can to #flattenthecurve. Please during this time let’s treat each other with kindness; leave diapers and toilet paper on the shelves for others, help an elderly neighbor get groceries, support small businesses, call a friend who might be struggling right now. We need each other during times like these. Who are you all staying home for? ❤️ Thanks for nominating me @ddlovato! I challenge @theellenshow @lizakoshy @lizzobeeating @jayshetty

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🪐

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

how to pass time 101

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let’s see how this goes.

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For Meredith, self quarantining is a way of life. Be like Meredith.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

okay fine 🙄

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Day 14 of staying H❤️ME #covid_19negative

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alyssa Milano (@milano_alyssa) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Day 3

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A meditation and mantra to promote healing during this global crisis. Use at your own pace. Love you!

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#IStayHomeFor @kikkosedg! Hey everybody, it’s now so important to stay home and keep our distance from others if you are able. It’s one way we can help prevent the spread of #Coronavirus and save lives. The more of us who can, make it safer for those who can’t. So if you’re home too like me, post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask 6 friends to do the same. Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so I can see and share. The more folks involved, the merrier - We’re all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!) I’m kicking it off with @jimmyfallon @eltonjohn @Brandicarlile @kevinhart4real @ddlovato @davidbeckham - but I encourage YOU ALL to join in too! Let’s use this 6 Degree thing to do some good! . . . . #Corona #Coronavirus #StayHome #StaySafe #6Degrees #ThinkingOfYou #SpreadTheWord

A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Quarantine, but make it fabulous.

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

📍

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After my home workout, fueling up with Whiskey and Lulu.

A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Could this be why Coco and Johnny are socially distancing themselves from me? #bored #quarentine

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

@jasonderulo

Quarantine party tricks ##wishmeluck ##makeadrink ##fyp ##foryoupage

♬ original sound - jasonderulo
@jimmyfallon

##WashYourHandsSong

♬ original sound - jimmyfallon
@elliegoulding

Can't touch this 🤪 ##hiteverybeat ##tiktok ##trend ##viral ##thinkimgettingthisnow ##happyathome

♬ #hiteverybeat - lulbabyynelii

